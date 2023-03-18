Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts: Analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

It's three defeats in a row in all competitions for Hearts, with Robbie Neilson's side looking like last week's Scottish Cup loss to Celtic had really knocked the stuffing out of them.

The return of top scorer Lawrence Shankland had little impact with the striker offered precious little service until the second half.

More worryingly for Neilson, though, was how passive his defence were, making it difficult for the visitors to gain a foothold. Hearts are now seven years on from their last win at Pittodrie.