'I don't think he was overly far off his line'
- Published
Former Chelsea and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has defended Aaron Ramsdale after the Arsenal stopper was beaten by a sensational 46-yard strike in their defeat by Sporting in the Europa League.
Pedro Goncalves flighted a stunning lob over the England goalkeeper to level the tie and ultimately force a penalty shootout, won by the Portuguese side.
Schwarzer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the quality of the goal was undeniable.
"Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say 'that was world class,'" he said.
"Ramsdale does play a higher line but that's very much in check with the modern goalkeeper. He wants to command the area between his 18-yard box and the defence.
"I don't think he was overly far of his line - it was just all about the execution. And he was so close to making the vital save as well."
The game also offered a first Arsenal appearance since November for Gabriel Jesus, who got a useful 45 minutes of action before being withdrawn at half-time.
Understandably, the Brazil forward looked a bit rusty as he continued his rehabilitation from injury.
"He clearly looks like a player that has been out as he is still trying to find his rhythm," conceded Schwarzer. "But he had moments where he looked sharp and came into the game."