Who is Liverpool's toughest ever player?

We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Liverpool and Andy Robertson got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Richard: Tommy Smith. In the era of hard men he was one of the most feared. The didn’t call him a hard man, it was 'The Anfield Iron'.

John: Gerry Byrne - left-back who played 87 minutes with broken collarbone in the 1965 FA Cup final.

Sean: James Milner. Absolutely. The guy puts himself on the line any and every opportunity he gets. I think that's just the way he was built but it's a passion I wish a lot more younger players had. Too many worry about injuries but he made it all look so easy and majestic. Quality player and severely underrated given he didn't score. Mr. Reliable.

Vardon: The three toughest players ever to pull on the Liverpool shirt were Ron Yeats, Tommy Smith and Graeme Souness. If they were playing in the Premier League today for us we'd probably be down to eight or nine men every match, but there's no doubt that they would sacrifice every ounce of strength for the team, match after match.

