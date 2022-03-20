Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Nottingham Forest make one change from their win over QPR in the Championship in midweek with Joe Lolley starting in place of injured defender Scott McKenna.

The hosts are also without first-choice defenders Steve Cook and Max Lowe because of ankle and groin injuries respectively.

Nottingham Forest XI: Horvath, Worrall, Figueiredo, Lolley, Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback, Zinckernagel, Johnson, Davis.

Subs: Mbe Soh, Bong, Laryea, Surridge, Mighten, Cafu, Xande Silva, Ojeda, Samba