Tottenham manager Antonio Conte to BBC MOTD: "I am very delighted not only for the three points, but for the performance. We played really, really well.

"We dominated the game from the start until the end. I enjoyed seeing my team play football. We have to continue to work and we are seeing the improvements every week.

"In the last period, despite so many defeats, the performances have been good. To be a strong team you have to be stable."