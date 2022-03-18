Leicester v Brentford: What does the form show?

*Rennes beat Leicester 2-1 on the night but Leicester won the tie 3-2 on aggregate

  • Leicester have won four of their past five league games against Brentford (D1), a run which stretches back to 1953. The Foxes had only won three of their previous 16 against the Bees (D7 L6).

  • Brentford have only ever lost one of their 10 away league games against Leicester (W4 D5), though this is their first such visit since a goalless draw in September 1992.

  • The Foxes have won each of their past five Premier League games against promoted sides, including all three this season. They’ve never won six consecutive top-flight games against promoted sides before.

  • Thomas Frank's side have won their past two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 14 combined (D2 L10). The Bees last won three consecutive top-flight matches in September 1946.