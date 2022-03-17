Team news: West Ham v Sevilla

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen will miss the second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie with Sevilla due to a heel injury.

The 25-year-old has not featured since the Hammers were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month.

David Moyes could also be without striker Michail Antonio and left-back Aaron Cresswell.

The pair did light training away from the rest of the squad this week after both players were substituted in the win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

