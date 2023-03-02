Erik ten Hag on Alejandro Garnacho's stellar performance in Manchester United's FA Cup win over West Ham: "I see today another step. I told him before the game that he needs to have impact as a starter and I think he is capable of it.

"That [fearlessness] is one of his skills. There are not so many players in world football who can take players on, who are capable of just going at players and out-dribble them.

"But he has more skill than only that, for example, finishing. He also has a big engine. He is fast and he can keep running for 90 minutes or 120 minutes."

On Wout Weghorst: "I think he was one of the best players on the pitch. I have to see the corner back but I think he was there in front and he came up with Harry (Maguire) to force the own goal.

"For the goal from Garnacho, he was pressing in the switch of play. He had a role in the third goal where he was giving a good press and forced the opponent to make a mistake where Fred can score.

"Goals will come. I have the experience with so many players and I refer to (Marcus) Rashford. In the start of the season he also didn't score in every game.

"But I know in my experience that it will come when he is more settled down. When he has the first goal, more will come."