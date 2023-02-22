T﻿ransfer news: Weghorst not expected to make permanent Old Trafford move

Manchester United are not expected to turn on-loan Burnley striker Wout Weghorst's spell at the club into a permanent transfer in the summer. (Football Insider)

Forward triker Victor Osimhen has not ruled out leaving Napoli this summer, with the 24-year-old Nigeria international saying "it is for the club to decide" his future, amid interest from United and Chelsea. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, Manchester United will not spend big in the summer transfer window, even if the Qatar takeover bid is successful. (ESPN)

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is confident his proposed bid for United would not fall foul of multi-club ownership rules. (Telegraph - subscription required)

