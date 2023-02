Leeds United will assess trio Liam Cooper, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra before Manchester United's visit to Elland Road.

Pascal Struijk came off with a concussion injury in midweek and will definitely miss out.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects to remain without Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony.

Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return from illness, while Casemiro will serve the second game of his three-match ban.

