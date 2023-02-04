Analysis: Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

With Antony Martial ruled out through injury, Rashford's goals output is going to be crucial for United.

He now has 19 in all competitions and the England man also claimed an assist for the hosts' opener when his cross was handled by Hughes and Fernandes converted the resulting penalty.

If Rashford's goals are needed, and with Casemiro now missing two Premier League games within five days against Leeds and the home encounter with Leicester on 19 February, Fred is almost as important.

The Brazilian has tended to be held up as an example of United's profligacy in the transfer market.

He cost £47m in 2018 but has rarely shown anything positive beyond running around furiously to no great end product.

Yet, as Ten Hag pointed out recently, the midfielder partners Casemiro for his country "and Brazil are not a bad side", suggesting the 29-year-old is capable of more than he has produced in his nearly five seasons in the Premier League.

He has looked a different player in recent times.

Fred still hustles and harries but he also links play well, is prepared to shoot from distance and, as he proved when he burst into the box and sent Wout Weghorst's cut-back to the near post narrowly wide of the Palace goal, can be a significant threat inside the area as well.

When he laid on his back deep in injury time and gulped in some air, it underlined the effort Fred had put in during the desperate defending United were forced into at the end.