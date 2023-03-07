Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

The goals continue to dry up for Newcastle United as they slip out of the Champions League places for the first time in months. Eddie Howe’s side have been comfortable in the top four for most of the season but it looks like the cup final journey has taken its toll.

It must be said they were arguably the better side at Etihad Stadium, yet still came away with no goals and no points. A 2-0 defeat by Manchester City is not unexpected, but the visitors had an abundance of chances, including some absolute sitters. Callum Wilson and Joelinton in particular should have scored from just a few yards out but did not even test Ederson.

Wilson’s form is of glaring concern as 12 games and only one goal since the World Cup break is simply not good enough if you’re chasing Champions League football.

The time has surely come to start record signing Alexander Isak, who again looked a threat. He should play against Wolves, a game where three points is essential to get back into the race for the top four.

This has still been a brilliant season but it would be a wasted opportunity if Newcastle let slip what seemed a guaranteed European slot.

May the goals and wins return to St James’ Park this weekend.