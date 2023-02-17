Leicester City boss Brendon Rodgers says he will not be "begging" James Maddison to remain at the club with the midfielder approaching the last year of his contract, external.

Maddison has been in fine form for the Foxes this season, and is reportedly attracting interest from clubs including Newcastle and Manchester City, external.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's match with Manchester United, Rodgers said: "It’d be great (if Maddison signed a new deal). He’s a top player in the league. He’s shown that in his time here gradually. You can see that development take place. We improve players and give them great conditions to work in. But I won’t be begging a player to stay.

"They get great support here and if they’ve been here, they understand what the club is about. Players' careers are short and they have to think about the future. I understand what they’re thinking.”