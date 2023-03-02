Real Madrid are monitoring Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Napoli are aiming to tie down 22-year-old Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Newcastle and Chelsea, to a new contract until 2028. (Gazzetta dello Sport), external

Inter Milan are interested in the Magpies' 29-year-old German goalkeeper Loris Karius. (FC Inter News, via Caught Offside), external

Finally, West Ham have joined the list of clubs watching the progress of 19-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, who is valued at £25m by the Championship club and has also been linked with Newcastle, Leeds, Tottenham and Wolves. (Daily Mail), external

