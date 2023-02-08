Neilson wins Premiership manager of month award

Robbie Neilson has been named Premiership manager of the month after steering Hearts through January unbeaten.

The Jambos kicked off the year in style with a 3-0 derby win over Hibs and repeated the feat in the Scottish Cup at Easter Road for good measure.

Another highlight was the 5-0 demolition of Aberdeen at Tynecstle, while St Mirren were dispatched 1-0 and Neilson's side drew in Paisley and Livingston.

“January was a very good month for the club so it’s nice for everyone – the coaching staff, backroom team and the players – to be recognised for that," said the Hearts boss.

“Everybody at Hearts pulls together and the amount of hard work that goes on across the entire football department is incredible so this award is for them.

“The focus now is on making sure that we continue our good form and try and make February an even better month than the last.”