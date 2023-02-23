Your Manchester City cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Pablo Zabaleta got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Steve: Ultimate club legend? Depends on your age. For me it's 'The King' - Colin Bell. I often think what he'd be like in today's team. Genius.

Tom: Paul Dickov. My favourite player growing up, and without that goal against Gillingham, none of what followed would have been possible and we might still be playing in the EFL.

David: Shaun Goater. Seemingly the nicest guy in the world and also a lethal goalscorer. He was a shining light for the club during it's darkest days and forms a major part of my memories of Maine Road. The pick-pocketing of Gary Neville alone should be enough to get him in the debate for cult hero.

John: Has to be Andy Morrison. He only made 48 appearances for the club but was so influential at a difficult time. He was a leader on the pitch and the regard he is still held in speaks volumes.