Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss Manchester City's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The pair did not train on Tuesday and have not been included in the squad travelling to Germany.

Both have been ruled out because of illness, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Defender John Stones also misses the game as he continues to recover from a thigh injury, but January signing Maximo Perrone has travelled.

