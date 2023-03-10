Manchester United have added Chelsea's 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount to their list of potential summer signings. (Guardian), external

They are also one of the clubs interested in 29-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, who could be signed for as little as £11m in the summer despite only joining Roma last year. (Goal), external

United have joined the growing list of admirers for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the 27-year-old Spaniard expected to leave the Bees after turning down a new contract. (Talksport), external

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has distanced himself from a potential move to Old Trafford, saying he is "very happy at Barcelona". (RAC1, via Goal), external

Meanwhile, United defender Harry Maguire is a shock £50m summer target for Paris St-Germain. (Sun), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column