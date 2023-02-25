Ross County 4-0 Dundee United: What the manager said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is a happy man after a comprehensive victory over Dundee United.

"I'm delighted with the way we played and the confidence that will bring," he told BBC Scotland. "It's an eight-goal swing on United and we could have had a few more goals.

"I've known Eamonn Brophy since the Scotland under-21s and he knows where the goal is. He's a clever player too. You saw that with his link up play.

"He's not played a lot of football in the last six-nine months, so we have to be careful with him.

"The group are fighting for each other, which I think everyone can see."