N﻿ick Pope says the close-knit dressing room at Newcastle has helped him make a fine start to life on Tyneside - and revealed his budding friendship with Brazil star Bruno Guimaraes.

W﻿hen Guimaraes' baby boy was born last month, Pope gave his team-mate's newborn a gift of a World Cup notebook with 'My World Cup Memories Matteo' on the front.

T﻿he Magpies keeper told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily podcast it was a something he was happy to do.

"Bruno welcomed me so well when I joined in the summer," he said. "Having a baby is a massive moment in people's lives and it's something I've carried over from Burnley, to give a gift when there's a new child in the dressing room.

"It shows we're supporting you and sending our love. It's a close-knit dressing room at Newcastle so I'm feeling really good.

"This is the first child since I've been at the club and I was really happy to give him a gift."

N﻿ewcastle entered the World Cup break riding high at third in the table with Pope admitting it makes a nice change to be challenging the top teams, although he is not taking credit for their fine defensive statistics.

"﻿For my part, it's great not to be involved in a relegation battle," he said. "The lads in front of me have done tremendously well. We all feel in a good spot and in a good run of form."

L﻿isten to Pope's full interview from 29'40 on BBC Sounds