Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka reacts to his two goals in England's 6-2 win over Iran: "I﻿ feel like I am in a good place. I have the support from the fans. I really feel the love from the fans, the staff, my team-mates. That's all I need. I feel good and I'm ready to give 100%. I'll continue to do that every time I put the shirt on."

BBC Sport's pundits were full of praise for Saka. Rio Ferdinand described him as "devastating".

M﻿icah Richards pointed to Saka's disappointing penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final, adding: "He started the season brilliantly for Arsenal and he's brought it for the England squad as well. To have gone through that adversity and to bring it around and perform like this. It shows you what sort of player and character he really is."

D﻿id you know? Aged 21 years and 77 days, Saka became the youngest player to score more than once in a single World Cup game for England.