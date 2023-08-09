Heid down, tunnel vision...

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

From the moment Frankie McAvoy and his boys touched down in Trondheim on Wednesday evening, they headed straight for the Lerkendal Stadion.

If you take a trot through the tunnel, as Lawrence Shankland and his teammates did, you'll be gazing at a gallery of the golden years, when Rosenborg thundered to then Tippeligaen titles. 13-in-a-row once back over the 90s and 00s.

The outfit that Hearts will face on Thursday are not quite so formidable. Form has undoubtedly improved under Svein Maalen, but the side sitting eighth in Eliteserien are not even a scratch on the side that Celtic seemingly faced non-stop for a spell not too many years ago.

Hearts can take, what McAvoy is calling a "positive result", back to Tynecastle if they attack their opponents in the right manner... with nae fear. Tunnel vision when heading out wouldn't go a miss.