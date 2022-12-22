Motherwell v Kilmarnock: Team news

Manager Steven Hammell admits Motherwell are "nowhere near" full strength with defence a particular area of concern. Bevis Mugabi, Paul McGinn (knee) and Sondre Solholm (calf) picked up injuries before the break and left-backs Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees.

There is no update on striker Louis Moult, who is being assessed at his parent club Burton Albion but Rolando Aarons has recovered from his hamstring strain.

Kilmarnock striker Scott Robinson hopes to continue his comeback after 11 months out with a rare foot problem and could start for Derek McInnes' side.

Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett are out due to hamstring injuries and Kyle Lafferty remains suspended but Calum Waters and Brad Lyons are both back in contention.