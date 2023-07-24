Transfer news: Levy told he has to sell Kane if no contract agreed

Gossip

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told he must sell Harry Kane this summer if he cannot persuade the striker to sign a new contract. (Telegraph - subscription required)

News of this ultimatum has put Manchester United back on alert over signing the 29-year-old. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich have already had two bids for Kane rejected and are now preparing a third. (Mail)

The Bundesliga giants are willing to offer the England captain a long-term contract of four years, possibly five. (Bild - in German)

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a potential target for Atletico Madrid, if they miss out on Paris St-Germain's Marco Verratti. (Marca - in Spanish)

