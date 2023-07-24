Transfer news: Levy told he has to sell Kane if no contract agreed
- Published
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told he must sell Harry Kane this summer if he cannot persuade the striker to sign a new contract. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
News of this ultimatum has put Manchester United back on alert over signing the 29-year-old. (Mirror), external
Bayern Munich have already had two bids for Kane rejected and are now preparing a third. (Mail), external
The Bundesliga giants are willing to offer the England captain a long-term contract of four years, possibly five. (Bild - in German), external
Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a potential target for Atletico Madrid, if they miss out on Paris St-Germain's Marco Verratti. (Marca - in Spanish), external