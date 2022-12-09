The Ross County Foundation has received £6020 from the Highland council's cost of living fund and will use the money to create the Dingwall community kitchen.

It is the first step towards making County's stadium a community hub.

Starting in January 2023, the community kitchen will open one afternoon per week at the stadium to provide a hot meal to those who need warmth, company and food.

Foundation manager Dale Pryde-MacDonald said: “We have to give a massive vote of thanks to the Highland council for seeing the value in what we are trying to do.

"We know how tight funds are at the moment so to receive this award is fantastic and will hopefully enable us to help people right across our local area.

“Right now it is once a week, but hopefully even one afternoon will give people the confidence, encouragement and support they need during these exceedingly difficult times.”