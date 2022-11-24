'﻿Tynecastle was some atmosphere' - O'Neill

S﻿peaking to former Heart of Midlothian manager Craig Levein on BBC Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast, Martin O'Neill described the problems that trips to Gorgie used to pose when he was managing Celtic.

“Outside Ibrox, to me the most intimidating place to go to in Scotland was absolutely Tynecastle, no doubt about it," O'Neill said.

"The crowd right in on top of you - and I felt ‘this is really some atmosphere’. In a perverse way, I enjoyed it, but it was more relief [when you won]."

O﻿'Neill and Levein's spells managing Celtic and Hearts, respectively, overlapped between 2000 and 2004.