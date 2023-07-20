New summer signings will give Arsenal "many more options" next season, Mikel Arteta said after Thursday's 5-0 pre-season win over MLS All-Stars.

Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber both came on for their debuts in the second half and fellow new boy Kai Havertz completed the scoring late on.

"The idea is to be more unpredictable every year and more difficult for the opponents to stop and nullify what they do," Arteta said after the match in Washington.

"I think now, especially in the back and midfield we have many more options than we had last year."

The Spaniard singled out Timber - who signed last week from Ajax for a fee that could rise to £38.5m - for praise and hinted at plans to use him in a variety of positions going forward.

"He’s a really versatile player."

"We can use him in different positions within those positions. He gives you the capacity to invert and occupy different spaces.

"He’s so comfortable on the ball in that phase. As well he’s got that aggression in the duels and that dynamism which I really like.

"You saw with his first action, high press won the ball straight away, won the duel and was ready to go. He is going to be a really important player for us."