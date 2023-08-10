Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

Nicolas Jackson has been a bit of a revelation up top – and has followed in the footsteps of Didier Drogba and taken number 15. He has successfully avoided the dreaded number nine shirt that carries a weight of expectation which no one has been able to fulfil over many years.

The news that Christopher Nkunku will be out for four months is a huge blow – it seemed as though Mauricio Pochettino was building his attack around his versatility.

Axel Disasi’s arrival in defence looks to be solid recruitment, providing cover for Wesley Fofana after he picked up a dreaded ACL injury.

Overall, there are positive signs that the club have moved away from their previous scattergun approach to transfers and instead have a clearer strategy as to how they plan to build the squad for years to come