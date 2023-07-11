Italian clubs keen on Colak - gossip

Serie B rivals Parma and Pisa have joined the list of clubs interested in a £2m move for Rangers striker Antonio Colak. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers pair Glen Kamara and Scott Wright are understood to be attracting interest from the English Championship. (Daily Record), external

Rangers have pulled out of a £5m move for 24-year-old Feyenoord striker Danilo. (Ibrox Noise), external

Responding to the prospect of former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard making an approach to sign any of his players for Saudi Premier League club Al-Ittifaq, current boss Michael Beale said it "depends how much he comes with". (Football Scotland), external

The calf problem preventing recent signing Dujon Sterling from joining Rangers' camp in Germany is not a serious injury. (Scottish Sun), external

England youth international Divine Mukasa has visited Rangers and Newcastle United this week as he looks set to make a decision on his future after the 15-year-old ruled out extending his stay with West Ham United amid reports that Manchester City were also monitoring the midfielder. (The Secret Scout), external

Neil Lennon has revealed that he wanted to sign Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers, who joined Rangers last week from Cremonese, while he was Celtic manager. (Go Radio via Daily Record), external

