Villa in seventh heaven - key stats

Aston Villa’s seventh place finish is their highest in a Premier League season since 2009-10 (sixth), while next season will be their first in European competition since 2010-11.

Villa’s victory was their 18th of the season, only registering more in a Premier League campaign once before (21 in 1992-93).

Unai Emery's side have now won seven successive Premier League games at Villa Park for the first time since February 1993.