Villa in seventh heaven - key stats
- Published
Aston Villa’s seventh place finish is their highest in a Premier League season since 2009-10 (sixth), while next season will be their first in European competition since 2010-11.
Villa’s victory was their 18th of the season, only registering more in a Premier League campaign once before (21 in 1992-93).
Unai Emery's side have now won seven successive Premier League games at Villa Park for the first time since February 1993.
Ollie Watkins netted his 15th Premier League goal of the season, becoming the first Aston Villa player to score 15+ goals in a single campaign of the competition since Christian Benteke in 2012-13 (19).