Brentford's summer recruitment may be pressured by the fact big clubs could seek to take some of their best players.

That's a view former Premier League defender Steve Brown put forward on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

The Bees narrowly lost at Liverpool on Saturday and in measuring their success this season Brown said: "I watched Liverpool get torn to pieces at Brentford. In terms of keeping a clean sheet and Brentford down to very few attempts, it's a job well done.

"But they are Liverpool and Anfield is a hard place to go so when they get it right they are still a very formidable team.

"So if we flip it back to Brentford, they are punching so far above their weight that we are surprised it's only a 1-0 and they haven't created much.

"My fear for Brentford, like Fulham, is that do players start getting poached? Does the manager start getting looked at? This will happen.

"The more success the more it happens. I say this about everybody, unless you're in the top four, you are a selling club. Bids will dictate you have to sell players because you will never get another opportunity to take that kind of money.

"Brentford have been pretty good at replacing players they had to sell - they've done exceptionally well - and may have to do it again this summer as there will be one or two players being sniffed by some of the bigger clubs."

Listen to The Far Post