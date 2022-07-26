A day for Liverpool legend Paisley
On this day in 1974, Liverpool appointed Bob Paisley as manager.
In nine years in charge, Paisley won six league titles, three European Cups, three League Cups, a Uefa Cup and a Super Cup.
He is regarded by many as the greatest Reds boss of all time.
#OnThisDay in 1974, the humble genius Bob Paisley became Liverpool manager 📅— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 26, 2022
A true Reds legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eTyTeRt5Re
