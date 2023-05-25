What was Man City's most memorable final day?

Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble, external

13th May 2012 – City 3-2 QPR.

Also known as the day City won their first Premier League trophy and fondly remembered by all of the blue persuasion simply as – 93:20.

Almost a decade on from this day and I still struggle with my emotions any time I see it back. In true City fashion we had done the hard bit. We'd beaten Manchester United, won at Newcastle and all we had to do was finish the job against relegation candidates Queens Park Rangers.

But this is Manchester City we are talking about -'Typical City', the 'Noisy Neighbours'. Even when it looks straightforward this club has a habit of making you sweat. The way this played out was unimaginable.

It came down to the last kick of the season after so many years of pain and finally the ball broke our way, right into the path of Sergio Aguero. The noise when that ball hit the back of the net was like something you very rarely hear in life, never mind inside a football stadium. It was 44 years of hurt and suffering, unimaginable relief and delirious joy being released into one sonic wave of emotion.

To win your first Premier League, snatching it from the clutches of your closest rivals and biggest enemies, in that fashion - that just doesn't happen to us.

It will never be bettered.