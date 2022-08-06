Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: What Conte said

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte to BBC Match of the Day: “It was a perfect start for us, despite going behind.

"We started well because we were leading the game but we conceded a goal but after this we continue to play and we continued to believe in what we are working on in the training sessions.

"I liked the game a lot for the result but especially the way in which the result was created - creating many chances to score, good possession, good high and medium pressure and we were good when we lost the ball and the intensity to try and get it back.

"I saw a lot of positive things, but we are only in the first game. Today we have seen summer work with my players.

“Dejan [Kulusevski] made a big impact but also last season. He and Rodrigo [Bentaceur] integrated really good with the squad. Dejan has continued in this way but he has to continue to work in this way with his behaviour and ambition. He has a lot of ambition - he wants to become one of the best players in his role. I think this ambition is good, if he is humble and works to continue to work he can do that."