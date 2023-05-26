McInnes on not playing for a draw, Killie's character, & 'bullish' Vassell
Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Kilmarnock's final-day relegation tussle with Ross County.
Here are the key lines from the Killie boss:
Playing for a point would be "folly" and Killie have to "meet fire with fire" and go for the victory against a County side who need to win.
McInnes adds: "That'll be the message loud and clear to the players. There's a performance needed here, it's not just hoping Ross County don't win and don't turn up."
Mentality will also key, with McInnes calling for his players to show "calmness to deal with the game".
The midweek win at Dundee United has bolstered the squad's belief and McInnes praised the character of his team after "loads" of players put themselves forward to play despite not being 100% fit.
Everyone is fit from midweek, the only doubt is Kyle Vassell but Killie are hoping the striker be fine.
Vassell's goals have been vital and he has a "charisma, confidence and bullishness" that rubs off on team-mates.