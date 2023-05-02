BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope believes the departure of director of football Victor Orta is "what a lot of fans wanted" at this current time.

Orta, who was appointed by owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani in 2017, has left by mutual consent because he and the board did not agree on current boss Javi Gracia's position.

"Everyone expects that Javi Gracia will go, but Victor Orta has brought him in and at some point I felt Victor was always going to pay the price," Pope told the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"It is by mutual consent according to the club. He leaves with four games to go and is no longer part of Leeds United’s future going forward and I think, if I’m being honest, that is what a lot of fans wanted right now.

"The antipathy towards him has grown towards the point as a family man it is hard to take but professionally there was no way back for him at Leeds United."

Simon Rix, Kaiser Chiefs guitarist and Leeds fan, says currently "every element of the club looks broken".

He added: "My reaction at 2-0 against Bournemouth was that we are going to go down, we spoke before about if they stay up or go down there is still a lot of work to do.

"The players look broken and the directors and all of that, ownership looks broken - every element of the club looks broken.

"Someone has to go for us to move forward and so the club is not totally toxic."

