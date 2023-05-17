Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Does Kevin de Bruyne still need a 'legacy' moment in the Champions League?

There have been quite a few Manchester City players down the years who have never got the credit they deserved - and I include Sergio Aguero in that.

De Bruyne is outstanding, but maybe the fact City have never won the biggest trophy is the reason why. Steven Gerrard never won the Premier League, but he delivered a superb performance in the Champions League comeback against AC Milan.

I don’t think it is just about De Bruyne. I feel many City players – and maybe the club as a whole - need to have a European Cup triumph on their CV.

