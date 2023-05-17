Curtis Jones has played himself into Liverpool's squad for next season but that should not change their summer recruitment plans, says Redmen TV's Dan Clubbe.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has suffered various injuries, scored twice in Monday's 3-0 win at Leicester City. His three Premier League goals in the last month have doubled his career tally.

"I questioned whether it was ever going to work for him at Liverpool," Clubbe said on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

"He couldn’t stay fit. Now we have a very confident Curtis Jones, playing at the peak of his powers. We don’t know what’s to come from him. I’ve never seen him play with this level of confidence and ability. It’s boss to see.

"There were people questioning what happens next with him. That’s not a question any more.

"I think we still need to carry on with our business regardless. He’s a part of the plans for next season – he will be a pivotal squad member and two months ago I wouldn’t have said that. But in terms of summer plans, we have to carry on and reinforce that area.

"It’s boss he can put his hat in the ring and be part of the plans, but we need to spend in the summer."

