Alexander wants to reward travelling fans

Manager Graham Alexander hopes Motherwell can deliver victory for travelling supporters in their Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Lanarkshire side must overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Sligo Rovers on Thursday night.

The Showgrounds decider is a sell-out, with at least 300 Motherwell fans making the trip over the Irish Sea.

"Hopefully we can give our travelling fans the result we all want," Alexander said.

"They've showed their importance in big games at Fir Park and also away, none more so than when we beat Ross County away from home last season to give ourselves a great shot of European football.

"The backing we had that day was fantastic. The supporters are always a big part of what we do. It will be a hostile atmosphere tomorrow but if we stick together we'll come through it."