Spence move to Spurs 'great deal for player who's hardly played'
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says Djed Spence's move to Tottenham represents "a great deal for a player that has hardly played".
The 21-year-old right-back spent last season away from the Riverside on loan at Nottingham Forest. A successful promotion-winning campaign helped him secure a £20m switch to Spurs.
"He never mentioned us, did he?" Wilder told BBC Radio Tees, referring to a farewell message posted by Spence on social media. "I thought he might have mentioned a couple of people who brought him to the football club when he got freed at Fulham.
"But he has had a fabulous season, Tottenham were the only club in town who wanted to take him.
"Fair play to the boy, you can't take it away from him he has had a fantastic season."
Nottingham Forest ♥️— Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) July 19, 2022
What a massive club, what a team & what special fans. We came from the bottom & made it all the way to the top. We turned dreams into reality and I can’t thank you all enough for the special journey we all shared together🧨.
Once a Red always a Red♥️📈 pic.twitter.com/QPTLSJm3rp