Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says Djed Spence's move to Tottenham represents "a great deal for a player that has hardly played".

The 21-year-old right-back spent last season away from the Riverside on loan at Nottingham Forest. A successful promotion-winning campaign helped him secure a £20m switch to Spurs.

"He never mentioned us, did he?" Wilder told BBC Radio Tees, referring to a farewell message posted by Spence on social media. "I thought he might have mentioned a couple of people who brought him to the football club when he got freed at Fulham.

"But he has had a fabulous season, Tottenham were the only club in town who wanted to take him.

"Fair play to the boy, you can't take it away from him he has had a fantastic season."

