Hearts 6-1 Ross County: Analysis

Ross County could take heart from their performances in recent losses to Aberdeen and Celtic but their visit to Tynecastle offered no solace at all.

They were passive, disjointed and square in defence, making it difficult for their attacking players to really affect the game. That said, Jordan White's header and George Harmon's cross hit the bar in the second half.

But, with five defeats from six since February, a daunting few weeks await Malky Mackay and his players.