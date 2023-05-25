'Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant' - your views as Aberdeen clinch third

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen secured third place with a 3-0 win against St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Here's what you said:

Dick: Honours were shared for the first 20 minutes but as Aberdeen started to take a grip on the game the challenges from St Mirren became increasingly intense. Shinnie warned the referee twice that he required to use a card. Eventually it happened. A desperate lunge on Bojan Miovski and it was 10 men. Great night for the Dons.

Niall: A dominant display from the Dons sealed the deal. Serious attention must now turn to securing a more permanent squad to rise to the challenge next season. All things considered a fantastic turnaround from the gloom in January. We could do worse than holding on to Clarkson, Shinnie, Scales and Pollock unless another total rebuild is planned.

Stewart: Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant. Brilliant by the players, by Barry Robson and his staff, by Dave Cormack for having the Red Shed, by the fans for creating the atmosphere. I am a 72-year-old season-ticket holder and DNA member who remembers the glory days of the 80s and last night made me feel 50 years younger. Well done everyone, enjoy the summer.

Stuart: Outstanding performance, couldn’t have asked for any more. Now on to the final game at Celtic Park on Saturday where they can go there with the belief that the game can be won.

Fred: Superb performance and a well-deserved win. Robson has completely transformed the team. Summer recruitment is obviously vital as our best team includes so many loan players and we need to have quality in depth next season to give us a lucrative run in Europe. Very happy after a good night, we may even beat Celtic.

Steve: The scene with Clarkson, Shinnie and Duk says it all. What a free-kick it was. Just what would it take to get Clarkson and Pollock signed on permanent deals? Would Aberdeen be able to afford them? But, sometimes it's not all about money. We see them in a red shirt playing every week enjoying their efforts. Will they get that back at their parent clubs?

Alan: An excellent performance and many congratulations to all concerned. I have been surprised by the turnaround in fortunes and question why the majority of players couldn't perform under Goodwin. Now I'm looking forward to next season with appropriate new recruits to bolster the squad.