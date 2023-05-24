Rangers 2-2 Hearts: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

The improvement in this Hearts team under Steven Naismith was clear to see in the first half as they pressed effectively, played with pace and put Rangers under pressure.

It was always going to be a challenge to maintain that for 90 minutes, which is where they needed defensive discipline and the ability to soak up pressure.

Instead they made silly mistakes to let Rangers back into the game, and ruin their hopes of third spot. There will be time for introspection when the season is done, but on Saturday they still have to see off Hibs to be assured of Europe.