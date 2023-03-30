Next season could be "horrendous" for Leicester City if key issues at the club aren't addressed, according to former Foxes winger Matt Piper.

There are big changes expected at King Power Stadium in the summer, with seven players out of contract.

Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast that only Jonny Evans and Daniel Amartey of those seven are likely to sign new deals, meaning players like Youri Tielemans and Nampalys Mendy could leave the club for nothing.

"Looking at the players who are leaving and the question marks on the manager from certain parts of the fanbase, I'm looking at it thinking things could get a lot worse before they get better," said Piper.

"We could be in for a horrendous 2023-24 season. My cup's always half full, but at the minute it's really feeling half empty."