Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Aston Villa.

Here are the main headlines:

Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron are progressing well with their respective injuries. Saint-Maximin is "away getting treatment" but Howe hopes he will "be available very soon", while Almiron is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery.

On the depth of his squad and being able to change matches with substitutions: "We're going to need everybody to contribute, whether you're starting or not. I can only pick 11 players but I've got a very strong squad when everybody's fit."

Howe praised the "leadership skills" of Matt Ritchie and says his "wisdom and experience have been invaluable".

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has a "clear philosophy" and his Villa side will provide a "tough challenge" for Newcastle.

Howe added: "We're going to have to get certain parts of our defensive structures right or they'll give us big problems."

