Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Luis Diaz needs to get into the penalty area consistently and we'll see plenty more goals and assists from Liverpool's Colombian flyer.

On Saturday, Diaz poached two with his head from central positions during the 9-0 demolition job of hapless Bournemouth. The Anfield crowd cheered his no-look passes and showboating, but it was his clinical finishing that should excite them most.

In the first three games of the season, Diaz was guilty of spending too much time on the left wing and playing backwards, rather than dribbling towards the opposition goal.

In fact, he and Mo Salah were miles apart and couldn't link up, but at the weekend, both cut inside and looked to attack the area between the full-back and centre-back.

Diaz needs to be more like Sadio Mane, who started wide but always ended up in the box. This will help him replace the Senegalese superstar's goal return.

So far, Diaz is on three goals in four appearances, which is a tidy return anyway - but he can produce even more if he attacks the box like he did on Saturday.

An exceptional talent, the 25-year-old now needs to use his skills clinically and directly for greater rewards.

