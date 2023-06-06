Transfer gossip: United to offer Lindelof new deal
Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 28, is set to be offered a new deal at Manchester United. (Sun, external)
Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, has cooled talk linking him with a summer move from Porto to Manchester United. (Mail, external)
West Ham are looking at three midfielders - Southampton and England's James Ward-Prowse, 28, Chelsea and England's Conor Gallagher, 23, and Manchester United and Scotland's Scott McTominay, 26. (Football Transfers, external)