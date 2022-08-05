West Ham manager David Moyes believes new signing Maxwel Cornet will offer versatility to his ranks.

Cornet completed his move from Burnley - where he scored nine Premier League goals last season - for £17.5m on Friday.

Moyes said he was "delighted" to land the 25-year-old, adding: “He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad.

“He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham."