Ibrox loan my 'best decision' - Tillman

Malik Tillman says his Rangers loan spell was the “best decision” of his career as he weighs up his future this summer.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder netted 12 times in 46 appearances last season for the Ibrox club, with manager Michael Beale keen to take up the option to buy Tillman from Bayern Munich.

However, the USA international - who won the PFA Scotland young player of the year award - is reportedly now attracting interest from Premier League clubs, who would give Bayern a higher fee.

Reflecting on his time at Ibrox, Tillman told Rising Ballers:, external “When I first came to Rangers I wasn’t really nervous, I was just excited to play for a massive, massive club.

“Everyone knows it’s not always going to go the right way, but for me fortunately it did.

“Being on loan at the club, and they have a song for you, is just an amazing feeling.

“I’m happy playing as much as I did. Going on loan was the best decision in my career so far. The best advice I got is basically enjoy what you do and believe in the things you do.”

Tillman, whose brother Timothy plays for Los Angeles FC, says "family is everything to him" and he paid tribute to his mum for the sacrifices she made to help her two sons follow their football dreams.

"I wear number 71 because it's the year my mother was born," he added.

"She influenced my life the most. She slept in the living room so that me and my brother could have a room by ourselves.

"She's just the best. She tries to do everything so that we can have the best life."