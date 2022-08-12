Llorente comfortable with Spanish influence
Diego Llorente has been telling BBC West Yorkshire Sport Daily about the Spanish influence in Leeds' changing room.
Are United taking Spanish steps towards progress?— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) August 11, 2022
Leeds United defender Diego Llorente on the influence of his compatriots including new goalkeeper Joel Robles at Elland Road.
